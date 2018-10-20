JUMP FORCE Reveals First Gameplay Images Of Akira Toriyama's Kane

The official Bandai Namco US Twitter account has shared the first official gameplay pictures of Akira Toriyama's (Dragon Ball creator) original character for Jump Force, Kane. These pictures have Kane right in the middle of action, he is performing super moves where we can see his potential and the last image shows his ominous look.



Kane states "this world needs to be remade... And in order to do that, it must first be unmade." He will be part of the villain side of Jump Force. Players are even comparing him to Marvel's Thanos and Dragon Ball's Hit. Making him a perfect mix of both. As of right now, Bandai has not shared any videos with Kane but as soon as those pop up, we will let you know.



Jump Force has a release date of February 2019 and will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The closed beta is now over and if Bandai announces a second one, we will share the details.

Excited to see more of this original character by Akira Toriyama? Check out #JUMPFORCE today: https://t.co/tpmTsXlGz5 pic.twitter.com/us8IoyQkFb — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) October 20, 2018