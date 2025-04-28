KAIJU NO. 8: THE GAME Drops New Trailer and Opens Pre-Registration For Mobile And PC Players

Akatsuki Games has unveiled the second trailer for Kaiju No. 8: The Game, the highly anticipated mobile and PC title based on the hit Kaiju No. 8 anime and manga franchise. Alongside the new trailer, the company officially launched pre-registration for the game, building excitement ahead of its upcoming release. Check it out down below:

According to the App Store listing, Kaiju No. 8: The Game will launch worldwide in a few days on August 31st, 2025 for iOS, Android, and PC via Steam.

About Kaiju No. 8: The Game

Akatsuki Games describes the gameplay experience as:

"Crush colossal Kaiju with a game-changing blow! Experience exhilarating attacks with intuitive controls! Explore the world of KAIJU NO. 8, recreated with stunning visuals!"

The game will feature:

Turn-based combat system faithfully following the original manga storyline.

Original storylines that expand the universe of Kaiju No. 8.

Stunning visuals that bring the Kaiju battles to life.

Voice Cast

The game’s voice cast reunites the anime’s original actors, including:

Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino / Kaiju No. 8

Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro

Wataru Katō as Reno Ichikawa

Fairouz Ai as Kikoru Shinomiya

Kengo Kawanishi as Soshiro Hoshina

Tessyo Genda as Isao Shinomiya

Pre-Registration Campaign

Players who pre-register for Kaiju No. 8: The Game will receive exclusive in-game rewards once the game officially launches. Pre-registration is now open on iOS App Store, Google Play Store, and Steam.

Recent Kaiju No. 8 Anime Updates

This game announcement follows a string of successes for the Kaiju No. 8 franchise:

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon (a compilation film of Season 1) had limited screenings in U.S. and Canadian theaters in April 2025.

Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8 is set to premiere in July 2025, with Crunchyroll streaming the new season globally.

The first anime season debuted in April 2024, airing 12 episodes, and was notable for being streamed simultaneously on TV Tokyo and X (formerly Twitter) worldwide.

The original manga by Naoya Matsumoto, titled Monster #8 internationally, continues to be a fan favorite, and is available digitally through Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service and physically through Viz Media.

