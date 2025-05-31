Netflix's ONE PIECE Season 2 Release Date Could Be Announced Today, But Leaks Suggest An August Premiere

Netflix is poised to announce the release date for One Piece Season 2 tonight. The streamer is hosting its annual Tudum event, which promises "exciting news" for the hit live-action series.

Even though we don't have specifics, fans of the show have taken this to mean that Netflix will be debuting the first trailer for Season 2, while hopefully also announcing a premiere date.

The general consensus is that One Piece Season 2 will be released sometime this year. This is based on previous comments made by cast members and press releases issued by Netflix itself.

Going back to September of last year, a behind-the-scenes set tour with Buggy the Clown actor Jeff Ward teased a 2025 premiere. Then there is the whole LEGO One Piece collaboration. Earlier this year, LEGO announced plans to release a line of sets inspired by One Piece, and an accompanying Netflix press release confirmed that new episodes of the series will arrive "later this year."

And now we may have a more specific window. A recent leak for the LEGO One Piece sets suggests the first wave will release on August 1, 2025. This could tie into the debut of Season 2, which is also likely to be in August. This is speculation, of course, but it makes sense given that filming wrapped in February and that the first season of the series was also released on Netflix in August 2023.

Thankfully, we probably won't have to wait much longer to get confirmation. There's a very good chance tonight's Tudum event will reveal the release date of One Piece Season 2, and we'll hopefully get an official trailer as well. The stage is set and now all we have to do is wait a few more hours!

Netflix's One Piece is a live-action adaptation of the long-running manga by Eiichiro Oda. Closely following the manga's main storyline, the first season of the show adapted the East Blue Saga, introducing us to the main characters and setting the stage for their journey to the Grand Line. Season 2 will continue the adventure, adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from the manga.

The series stars Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Joining the cast for Season 2 are a bunch of newcomers, including Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0 (Crocodile), Lera Abova as Nico Robin (All Miss Sunday), Charithra Chandran as Nefertari Vivi (Miss Wednesday), Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, and Katy Sagal as Dr. Kureha.

In addition to all of the Season 2 news this event, there's a possibility Netflix may even provide additional insight into the future of the series. There's speculation based on cast comments that Netflix has already renewed the series for a third season and that work on it will begin later this year. Maybe we'll get an official announcement of Season 3 tonight as well.

Netflix Tudum 2025 begins streaming live at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (5:00 p.m. Pacific). The event takes place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, but fans will be able to stream it from the comfort of their home through Netflix.