JUMP FORCE Showcases New Characters Killua And Kurapika In New Images

Bandai Namco is still sharing new images for the upcoming fighting game, Jump Force. Just earlier they shared new images of Yugi with his companions, Dark Magician and Dark Magician Girl. However, this time is all about Killua and Kurapika.



The images show Killua dashing towards his opponent with lightning on his hand. When he lands a hit on his foe, an explosion of red and blue lightning can be seen. This character might be the speed type, giving his build and power.



The last survivor of the Kurta Clan does not fall behind. Kurapika is shown wearing a blue tuxedo with the signature H from the anime. The master weapon specialist is wielding his chain, we don't know if he will have the ability to create objects out of thin air.



However, Bandai Namco sticks through with the adaptations and we can expect to see elements straight from the manganime.



Killua and Kurapika join the other members of Hunter x Hunter currently in Jump Force, Gon and Hisoka. This makes 4 total members from the anime, there is no word if Jump Force will include more from the series.

Not enough H x H in #JUMPFORCE? Killua and Kurapika join Gon and Hisoka as well! #UNITETOFIGHT and Hunt down your enemies in 2019! pic.twitter.com/RuX596j42t — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) September 19, 2018