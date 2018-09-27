Koromaru Is The Latest Character From PERSONA Q2 To Receive A Trailer
The official atlustube YouTube channel has uploaded a 50 second video focusing on gameplay from Koromaru. The trailer shows how the dog can be implemented in battle.
Developer P-Studio's upcoming role-playing video ogame, Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, has released a new trailer focused on its good boy, Koromaru. Here is the latest gameplay revolving the dog.
The character introduction video reminids players that Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth is available for pre-order and has a release date of November 29, 2018.
The game is developed by P-Studio, published by Atlus, Daisuke Kaneda is producing and Atsushi Kitajoh composed the music. The title is a sequel to Shadow of the Labyrinth.
Some new characters being introduced are: Hikari (Misato Fukuen), Nagi (Kikuko Inoue) and Doe.
The game will have an early purchase version which will give players the following soundtracks:
Persona 3: "Mass Destruction"
Persona 3 Portable: "Wiping All Out"
Persona Q: "Light the Fire Up in the Night *‘Kagejikan'"
Persona 4: "Reach Out To The Truth"
Persona 4 Golden: "Time To Make History"
Persona Q: "Light the Fire Up in the Night ‘Mayonaka'"
Persona 5: "Last Surprise"
Persona 5: "Life Will Change"
Persona 5: "Will Power"
"The Persona users are trapped in a world of movies. And a girl is the one who holds the key…? In Mementos, the Morgana Car suddenly goes out of control!? Sucked into a mysterious space, the Phantom Thieves arrived at a mysterious town where unknown enemies wander about. Barely managing to escape, the Phantom Thieves ended up lost in a movie theater without an exit.
And then Nagi, a black-haired, white-clothed woman they met at the movie theater, and Hikari, a downcast-looking girl, informs them that they just came out of a movie. Labyrinth-like movie worlds. And in the movies, they encounter those who possess the same powers to guide them.
Will the Phantom Thieves be able to escape the movie theater…?"
