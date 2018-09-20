New JUMP FORCE Trailer Reveals YUYU HAKUSHO'S Yusuke Urameshi And Toguro
The Tokyo Game Show 2018 is taking place right now and the news keep popping up every day. Bandai and Jump Force have given us plenty of new material already, but according to fans, there is no such thing as too much. The latest trailer for the game highlihgts two YuYu Hakusho characters, Yusuke Urameshi and Toguro.
Developer Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.'s anime fighting game, Jump Force, has released yet another trailer revealing new characters joining the roster, it's all about YuYu Hakusho's Yusuke and Toguro.
Yusuke is shown in his classic yellow shirt and has a pretty basic fighter moveset. He uses a variety of punches and leaps to attack his opponent, he can pin them down and attack while on top of them. What makes fans hype about the character is the use of his signature Spirit Gun.
The move is integrated in the game and permits Yusuke to have a zoning move, he can use it to keep the enemy away or use it to end combos. He will be in the heroes' side of the roster.
Toguro is the big brute type of character. He is a hulking man, huge muscles and big punches. The character is slower and uses big swings to injure his opponent. He can grab and throw the enemy to the ground. And of course, he will be in the villain's side of the roster.
The trailer also revelas new locations where fights will take place. Looking dark and ominous, the settings seem the perfect place to have an epic battle. Check out the trailer and some new images below.
