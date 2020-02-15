ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Has Revelaed Promos Featuring 3 Admirals

Upcoming game, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, has released brand new character trailers featuring three admirals. Hit the jump to check it out!

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is one of Bandai Namco Entertainment's most anticipated games. So far the releases have been amped buy unveiling a hefty sum of character trailers for the game. The most recent ones are three admirals that will be included; Sakazuki, Borsalino, and Kuzan.



The new trailers will showcase some gameplay of the characters that is sure to excite the fans before the release. While there is not much more info on the characters, the footage is more than enough to excite future Straw Hat pirates. Make sure to check out the new trailers below!



Sakazuki:







Borsalino:







Kuzan:







Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! One Piece: Pirate Wariors 4 releases on PS4, Xbox One and Switch, in Japan on March 26th and the rest of the world on March 27th.

