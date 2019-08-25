PERSONA 5: ROYAL New Character Video Has Been Released

New character, Takuto Maruki, is coming to the latest Persona 5: Royal, spin-off game. Hit the jump to check him out in the new video highlight!

Atlus is back at it again, with dropping news for its latest Persona game, Persona 5: Royal. This time the news is of a brand new character named Takuto Maruki. In the game he has the role of a confidant and is a new addition to the universe as a whole. A highlight video of him was released that can be seen below. Check it out!







While the news isn't very large for the game, it is a welcome addition to the Persona universe and will definitely add to the overall lore. Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual place! Persona 5: Royal releases on PS4, in Japan, on October 31st and in Europe and the Americas sometime in 2020.







