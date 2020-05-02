PERSONA 5 SCRAMBLE: THE PHANTOM STRIKERS New Promo Video Released

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers has released a brand new promo video that shows off some more footage but also features a narration from the character, Oracle! Hit the jump to check it out!

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is less than a month away, in Japan, and to ramp up the excitement for the fans, Atlus has released a new promo video that has an awesome game overview! The game overview will also be narrated by the character Oracle. Make sure to check out the brand new promo video below!







Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, will be releasing in Japan on PS4 and Nintendo Switch on February 20th!

