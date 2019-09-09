Release Date For The Physical Copies Of AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Has Been Pushed Back

We may have some potentially bad news for players anticipating AI: The Somnium Files , as Spike Chunsoft has recently announced that physical copies for the game have been delayed.

The mind never lies... In a near-future Tokyo, detective Kaname Date is on the case of a mysterious serial killer. Date must investigate crime scenes as well as dreams on the hunt for clues.

is an adventure game with some puzzle elements, developed by Spike Chunsoft, that will be officially releasing for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on theThe developer had also confirmed that the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions of the game would be getting a physical release that would've become available at launch; sadly, this wopn't be the case anymore, as Spike Chunsoft has announced that physical copies have been pushed back.While this may be disappointing for people anticipating the game — especially since they've barely had any news since it was announced in July of last year — the good news is that the physical release was only delayed by a week; with physical copies ofbecoming available for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on the



AI: The Somnium Files will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on the 17th of September.