RESIDENT EVIL 3 Remake To Feature More Rearranged Elements Than The RESIDENT EVIL 2 Remake

As revealed by the producers for the Resident Evil 3 remake, the latest entry in the survival-horror series will feature even more rearranged elements than its predecessor.

Resident Evil 3 comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC beginning April 3rd, 2020! Return to Raccoon City as Jill Valentine escapes an unstoppable pursuer in this re-imagining of the survival horror classic.

As we draw closer to the release date of the recently announcedremake, Cpcom has begun revealing new information about the upcoming survival-horror title in order to keep fans excited for the game — even when the phenomenal announcement trailer did that job already.The latest information revealed about theremake comes from an interview posted on Famitsu , where the game's producers Masao Kawada and Peter J. Fabiano said that this new remake will feature even more rearranged elements than the remake ofInterestingly enough, Capcom has previously stated that theremake will be more action-oriented than the remake of— which actually agrees with both of the original versions — and is probably the reason why things will even more rearranged; considering that this new remake features a 3rd person perspective instead of the series' then-traditional fixed camera.



