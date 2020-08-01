RESIDENT EVIL 3 Remake To Feature More Rearranged Elements Than The RESIDENT EVIL 2 Remake
As we draw closer to the release date of the recently announced Resident Evil 3 remake, Cpcom has begun revealing new information about the upcoming survival-horror title in order to keep fans excited for the game — even when the phenomenal announcement trailer did that job already.
As revealed by the producers for the Resident Evil 3 remake, the latest entry in the survival-horror series will feature even more rearranged elements than its predecessor.
The latest information revealed about the Resident Evil 3 remake comes from an interview posted on Famitsu, where the game's producers Masao Kawada and Peter J. Fabiano said that this new remake will feature even more rearranged elements than the remake of Resident Evil 2.
Interestingly enough, Capcom has previously stated that the Resident Evil 3 remake will be more action-oriented than the remake of Resident Evil 2 — which actually agrees with both of the original versions — and is probably the reason why things will even more rearranged; considering that this new remake features a 3rd person perspective instead of the series' then-traditional fixed camera.
Resident Evil 3 comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC beginning April 3rd, 2020! Return to Raccoon City as Jill Valentine escapes an unstoppable pursuer in this re-imagining of the survival horror classic.
Resident Evil 3 is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 3rd of April in 2020.
