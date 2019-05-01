RPG MAKER MV Video Game Has Delayed Its Western Release
Publisher NIS America has announced that the western release for the upcoming platform rpg RPG Maker MV has been delayed. The game was set on hitting the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on February 26 but has been delayed due to "ongoing development" and is now scheduled to hti stores later this year.
Developers Kadokawa and Yoji Ojima's platform rpg, RPG Maker MV, has announced a delay for its western release date. Here is more information on the title and delay.
The game hit PC in October 23, 2015 and is published by Degica. The title has a $79.99 price tag in Steam right now and has three bundles available for fans that want more than just the main title. However, the rpgmakerweb site has the game in a special offer right now, the price tag has been dropped from $59.99 to $11.99 and it also has a trial available for fans that want to try before buying.
RPG Maker MV lets players create their own game withouth having to program or code anything. Resource-abundant, the title uses simple controls for fans to create their own platformer. The NISamerica site has the title available for pre-ordering and has more information on the mechanics as well as different editions of the game.
A gift born from the longing of wishful users, so they could make their own games without programming knowledge.
Graphic and music data, which are needed to make an RPG, are provided by the software to fulfill this vision:
As long as you have a dream, anything is possible.
Challenge yourself to create a game, embrace the journey, and bask in the glory of playing what you made.
RPG Maker MV is available now for PC and will hit the PS4, Xbox One and Switch later this year
