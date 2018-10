SILVERIO TRINITY Visual Novel Is Making Its Way To PlayStation

Studio light is developing a PlayStation version of visual novel Silverio Trinity. Sony Interactive Entertainment has many regulations for games ages 18 plus, this strict approach makes it difficult for developers to stay as close as possible to its original concept. Silverio Trinity is not the only game that is affected by Sony's requirements.The following titles have been affected to the point of removing features in the game or changing up their design: Omega Labyrinth Z (got banned), Daitoshokan no Hitsujikai: Library Party (A PS4 version has not been announced), Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal (its Intimacy Mode in PS4 has been removed), Nora to Oujo to Noraneko Heart (highly censored with light), Sakura Sakura (trims sexual content).Silverio Trinity is the sequel to Silverio Vendetta and plays for about 30-50 hours. Kurashiki Tatsuya, Morima Marimo, Okomeido and Takahama Ryou designed the scenario while KEG and Yuunagi perform character design.Some upcoming titles that are visual novels and ages 18 plus (this list is thanks to):