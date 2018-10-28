SILVERIO TRINITY Visual Novel Is Making Its Way To PlayStation
Studio light is developing a PlayStation version of visual novel Silverio Trinity. Sony Interactive Entertainment has many regulations for games ages 18 plus, this strict approach makes it difficult for developers to stay as close as possible to its original concept. Silverio Trinity is not the only game that is affected by Sony's requirements.
The following titles have been affected to the point of removing features in the game or changing up their design: Omega Labyrinth Z (got banned), Daitoshokan no Hitsujikai: Library Party (A PS4 version has not been announced), Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal (its Intimacy Mode in PS4 has been removed), Nora to Oujo to Noraneko Heart (highly censored with light), Sakura Sakura (trims sexual content).
Silverio Trinity is the sequel to Silverio Vendetta and plays for about 30-50 hours. Kurashiki Tatsuya, Morima Marimo, Okomeido and Takahama Ryou designed the scenario while KEG and Yuunagi perform character design.
Some upcoming titles that are visual novels and ages 18 plus (this list is thanks to Gematsu):
Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: Steam Dungeon for PS4 (not a port) – November 15
Hana Saki Work Spring! for PS4 – November 22
Hatsujou Sprinkle for PS4 and PS Vita – November 22
Haruoto Alice Gram: Snow Drop for PS4 and PS Vita – January 24, 2019
Sengoku Hime 7: Senun Tsuranuku Guren no Ishi for PS4 – January 24, 2019
Suki to Suki to de Sankaku Ren’ai for PS4 and PS Vita – January 24, 2019
Nora to Oujo to Noraneko Heart 2 for PS4 and PS Vita (also coming to Switch) – February 28, 2019
Song of Unleash for PS4 (not a port, also coming to PC) – Early 2019
Saku Saku: Love Blooms with the Cherry Blossoms for PS4 – 2019
Shinsou Noise: Jushin Tantei no Jikenbo for PS4 – 2019
Karigurashi Renai for PS4 and PS Vita – TBA
Nekopara Vol. 2 for PS4 (also coming to Switch) – TBA
