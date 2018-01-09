SQUARE ENIX Reveals GESTALT ODIN, Its Next RPG Mobile Game

Square Enix surprised with the unexpected announcement of Gestalt Odin, a new RPG title for iOS and Android mobile devices. The title will be developed by Aiming and Caravan Studios in collaboration with Square Enix and its launch is scheduled for autumn in Japan.



Although the announcement has not disclosed more information, it has been confirmed that characters from different franchises and brands will appear in the game. One of them will be Cinnamoroll, an adorable character created by the Japanese artist Miyuki Okumura for the company Sanrio, known for being the producers of the famous character Hello Kitty. In Gestalt Odin, Cinnamoroll will appear as Buddy Cinnamon and will play a role in the story and the game world.



Square Enix will reveal more details about the characters and the game soon through its official website.