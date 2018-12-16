THE LIAR PRINCESS AND THE BLIND PRINCE Game Previews Its English Version
The official NIS America YouTube channel has uploaded a new 57 second promotional video for the upcoming single-player action-adventure game The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince. The video features the English version of the game, gives new gameplay sneak peeks and confirms the release date of February 12, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.
Developer Nippon Ichi Software's upcoming action-adventure single-player game, The Liar Princess and The Blind Prince, has shared its new English version. Here is more information.
The game plays as a side-scrolling title, the player controls a wolf-monster that can transform into a princess. The princess guides the blind prince through this mysterious dark forest by giving him simple instructions like jump, walk and so on.
The game came out in Japan for the PS Vita, PS4 and the Nintendo Switch on May 31, 2018. It has a worldwide release date of February 12, 2019 and is developed as well as published by Nippon Ichi Software. Here is the official website where you can learn more and pre-order the game.
The Princess and the Prince take a breather and enjoy a nice fresh meal together.
The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince follows the tale of two lonely hearts brought together through a mutal misunderstanding. In it, you control the wolf, transformed to the guise of a princess who guides the blind princes through a perilous forest in search of a witch capable of returning his sight. The forest is home to a number of hostile beasts intent on ending your journey prematurely, as well as hazardous traps that put the prince in danger.
Transform into the wolf to dispatch your foes and guide the prince carefully as a princess to ensure his safety, in search of a fairytale ending.
The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince is out on February 12, 2019
