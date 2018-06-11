 The POKEMON Company & Tamagotchi Rumoured To Be Collaborating On An Eevee-Themed Tamagotchi Device
A Tamagotchi themed around Pokemon is supposedly in the works to tie-in with the upcoming Pokemon: Let's Go games. Hit the jump to find out more information...

Nebula | 11/6/2018
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: Variety
A promotional image has seemingly leaked on Japanese message boards and appears to reveal that The Pokemon Company and Tamagotchi are collaborating.

According to the promo, to tie-in with the upcoming Pokemon: Let's Go games, Tamagotchi will be producing a device which lets you care for (at the very least) Eevee. Eevee will evolve based on the player's level of care - there's a chance it will evolve into Ditto or even a Team Rocket iteration.

The promo shows off two Tamagotchi devices - one with Eevee's traditional brown and another with an evolved Eevee. It's speculated that, seeing as the Pokemon: Let's Go game features both Pikachu and Eevee, that there may also be a Pikachu-themed Tamagotchi in the works.

What do you think of the supposed leak? Would you like to see a Pokemon/Tamagotchi crossover?
