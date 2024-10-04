Another Major Streaming Platform Has Announced It Will Stream DRAGON BALL DAIMA

When Dragon Ball Daima premieres next week, fans in the United States, Central America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Indian subcontinent, and Southeast Asia will be able to catch the latest anime series on Crunchyroll. For those who don't already subscribe to the anime streaming service, there's now another option!

Netflix announced this week that it will also host episodes of Dragon Ball Daima, although there is one caveat. While Dragon Ball Daima will stream on Crunchyroll on October 11th — the same day it premieres in Japan — it won't arrive on Netflix globally until a week later on October 18th. A small price to pay for those who already are subscribed to the streaming giant.

With new episodes releasing weekly, it's unclear if only the premiere will be released one week later or if all new episodes will be a week delayed on Netflix.

Prepare for a new Dragon Ball adventure as Goku, Supreme Kai, Glorio, and Panzy journey into a mysterious world!



With original work, story, and character design by Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball DAIMA is coming to Netflix starting October 14 in Asia, and globally on October 18 —… pic.twitter.com/yWZMoz98Yx — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) October 4, 2024

It was previously announced that the first three episodes of the season — dubbed in English — will also be compiled into a theatrical film that will play in select theaters across the United States on November 10th, 11th, and 12th. Ticket sales, which will be sold through Fathom Events and participating theater box offices, will begin on October 11, 2024.

Dragon Ball Daima was written and designed by the late Akira Toriyama. As his last major piece of work before his passing earlier this year, there's a lot of anticipation for the upcoming series. We don't have an official synopsis for the series, although he did share a teaser in his own words for what fans can expect:

"Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Nyoibo (Power Pole) to fight, something not seen in a long time."

It has since been revealed that this mysterious new world is the Demon Realm, an unexplored shadow world that is home to many evil races who are led by Demon Supreme Kais.

In this lively trailer, Goku (Mini) and Supreme Kai (Mini), who have been turned small through a “conspiracy,” and the new characters Glorio and Panzy partake in an exciting adventure in the Demon Realm to the music of the opening theme song. Additionally, the trailer reveals characters who are being shown for the first time, such as an unknown person who looks like Supreme Kai, a character reminiscent of a woman who sits with a mysterious smile, and the shadows of monsters that lurk in the Demon Realm!

We also now have the Episode 1 synopsis for Dragon Ball Daima, courtesy of Crunchyroll. It reads:

"Goku and his friends were living a peaceful life when they were suddenly shrunk due to a conspiracy! When they find out that the reason might lie in a world called "Demon Realm", a mysterious young Majin named Glorio appears before them."

Dragon Ball Daima will be simulcast on Crunchyroll beginning October 11th. The series will arrive on Netflix on October 18th.