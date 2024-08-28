New POKEMON GO Wild Area Event Announced For November

New POKEMON GO Wild Area Event Announced For November

In addition to the upcoming Go Max season for Pokemon GO, which launches in September, Niantic has now announced a new in-person event that will be hosted in Japan this November. Read on for details!

News
By MattIsForReal - Aug 28, 2024 09:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Pokemon

Pokemon GO players have a new type of event to look forward to this November. Announced today, the game's first-ever "Wild Area" will be held in Fukuoka, Japan from Saturday, November 16, to Sunday, November 17.

Not many details were shared, but it sounds like this will be some sort of in-person event. "Get ready for a brand new Pokémon GO adventure this November! Join thousands of Trainers in the beautiful city of Fukuoka, Japan, on November 16 and 17, 2024," Niantic wrote alongside a save the date, urging fans to stay tuned for more details.

For those unable to make it to Japan, there will also be a Pokemon GO Wild Area offered globally as well from Saturday, November 23, to Sunday, November 24. 

It sounds like both the in-person and global events will have some sort of ticket details that have yet to be announced.

In the meantime, Pokemon GO players can look forward to the arrival of the game's brand new season: Max Out. The upcoming season will kick off on September 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. and run through December 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

The latest season will feature more Pokemon originally discovered in the Galar region featured in the Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield games on Nintendo Switch. Max Out will also see the debut of Dynamax. As teased by Niantic:

Breaking news: Dynamax Pokémon are emerging in Pokémon GO! Reports indicate that they are appearing at mysterious new Power Spots being discovered across the globe. Rally your friends to take on new Max Battles, catch these mighty Pokémon, and unlock the power of newly discovered Max Particles.

Sources say that starting in September, Trainers around the world will begin to uncover Power Spots on the in-game map. These Power Spots are believed to eventually contain Dynamax Pokémon that can be challenged in battle. Be sure to get a head start by scouting out these Power Spots and collecting Max Particles before embarking on your first series of Max Battles!

To celebrate the arrival of Dynamax Pokemon, the Go Big event will take place on September 10th. This will give players the chance to catch Dynamax versions of the popular original three starter Pokemon: Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur. Dynamax is a temporary transformation that grants Pokemon tremendous size and strength and allows them to use powerful Max Moves.

First released in 2016, Pokemon GO is a long-running augmented reality mobile game in which players use their mobile device with GPS to locate, capture, train, and battle virtual Pokemon. The game is free to play on Android and iOS devices. 

