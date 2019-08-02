You Are Humanity's Last Hope In This GOD EATER 3 Launch Trailer Featuring Plenty Of New Footage
Nearly two months after its release in Japan, God Eater 3 finally launches today on PlayStation 4 and PC all around the world. In Bandai Namco's latest title, you will start your playthrough personalizing your very own character using the game's customization system. After dealing with your hero, you will be good to go and freely embark on a journey in the fallen world to take all the Aragami monsters down.
The time has come and God Eater 3 is finally available for PC and PlayStation 4 worldwide as Bandai Namco gives you a chance to learn more about Marvelous' latest project in this all-new launch trailer...
The game's release is only a small beginning of your God Eater 3 adventure. According to Bandai, the game's post-launch updates will include new assault and side missions. Overall, the Japanese company is hoping that communication with players will allow the development team make God Eater 3 even more enjoyable with some possible story and enemy additions coming to the title in the future.
Namco has shared a brand new gameplay trailer for Marvelous’ God Eater 3, this time putting the spotlight on the game's core mechanics and world. While you technically can explore it on your own, the fact that you can play alongside your friends in four-player co-op surely enriches the overall experience, especially while fighting new Aragamis in dynamic and high-speed battles. Take a look:
Dive into the post-apocalyptic universe of GOD EATER and join the Fenrir Organization – a monster slayer elite force - in order to protect humanity against the hordes of Aragami.
God Eater 3 is available for PlayStation 4 and PC NOW!
