The First K: SEVEN STORIES Anime Film Has Revealed A New Opening Video

The first in a six-part anime film series, K: Seven Stories, has recently unveiled its first opening video! Feel free to give it a gander just after the jump!

GoRA and GoHands best work, the K franchise, is about to be launching a six-part film series that furthers its storyline titled, K:Seven Stories. The first of the films is slated to be coming out in the next couple of months with the others following suit. That being said; when a movie in the K series has been introduced there are two things that can be guaranteed. Stellar animation and compelling stories. That being said there has been a new opening video that was released that not only showcases some new designs and returning characters, but also a new theme as performed by angela. Feel free to check out the beautiful and energetic theme below!







Ready for the new film series? The first film in the K:Seven Stories series, R:B ~Blaze~ will be premiering in Japan on July 7th. Share some of your K stories in the usual spot!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE