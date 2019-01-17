 VIZ Media Acquires The Publishing Rights For The DRAGON BALL: A VISUAL HISTORY Book
Exciting news for Dragon Ball fans, since VIZ Media has recently secured the publishing rights for Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball: A Visual History book.

SpectacularJoSh | 1/17/2019
Filed Under: "VIZ Media"
Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z series are arguably the most popular anime/manga ever; probably attributed to the charming characters and other-worldly stories that have attracted the attention from fans around the globe.

We have great news for Dragon Ball fans, since VIZ Media has just announced via a press release that they have secured the publishing rights for Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball: A Visual History book, which will be published under VIZ Media's Shonen Jump imprint.

The Dragon Ball: A Visual History book will feature a bunch of things for fans to look forward to such as rare sketches, exclusive commentary by series creator Akira Toriyama, and fantastic full-colour artwork that celebrates the most popular and influential manga series ever.

VIZ Media has also revealed that the Dragon Ball: A Visual History book will be releasing in Fall of 2019, but they have not given us an official release date as of yet. In the meantime, check out the fantastic cover for the book that has every letter in the book's title made out of iconic covers from the Dragon Ball Z manga. 

