DEMON SLAYER: Nendoroid Lends Its Talents To Fan Favorite Nezuko

Nendoroid has decided to put its talent towards the hit anime Demon Slayer. Hit the jump to check out the adorable, Nezuko figure!

marvelfreek94 | 8/30/2019
Demon Slayer, since its release, has solidified its place as one of the anime and shonen greats. Recently, the Nendoroid line has released not just a figure of main character, Tanjiro, but also his kind, yet powerful demon sister, Nezuko! Nezuko comes with a good amount of accessories as well. Along with her calm face, she also comes with her angry demon face, and full poseability for action poses! For people who have the Tanjiro figure, fans can have her hold her brothers hand! She also comes with a box, to protect her from the sun, that can be places on Tanjiro's back. Check out the promo photos below!





Like the new figure? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Nezuko and her brother, Tanjiro are available for preorder, on the Crunchyroll store, for $59.99 and $62.99 respectively.
