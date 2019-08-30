DEMON SLAYER: Nendoroid Lends Its Talents To Fan Favorite Nezuko
Demon Slayer, since its release, has solidified its place as one of the anime and shonen greats. Recently, the Nendoroid line has released not just a figure of main character, Tanjiro, but also his kind, yet powerful demon sister, Nezuko! Nezuko comes with a good amount of accessories as well. Along with her calm face, she also comes with her angry demon face, and full poseability for action poses! For people who have the Tanjiro figure, fans can have her hold her brothers hand! She also comes with a box, to protect her from the sun, that can be places on Tanjiro's back. Check out the promo photos below!
Nendoroid has decided to put its talent towards the hit anime Demon Slayer. Hit the jump to check out the adorable, Nezuko figure!
Like the new figure? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Nezuko and her brother, Tanjiro are available for preorder, on the Crunchyroll store, for $59.99 and $62.99 respectively.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]