DRAGONBALL Z: Krillin Shine In A Brand New Collectible Statue!
TSUME is back at it again with yet another 1/6 scale masterpiece; this time adapting a huge moment from one of the most recognizeable anime of all time, Dragonball Z. The piece is apart of the Chap 0 Heroes in Crisis line and the statue in question shows off a cult moment for Goku's best friend and teammate, Krillin. In the moment that Yamcha dies, fighting Nappa's saibamen, Krillin snaps and unleashes an unrelenting fury to powerful, it veritably desintegrates three of the six enemies before him. THe statue itself is almost like a snapshot of this moment, radiating the anger and sorrow that Krillin feels as each energy wave is illuminated by a system of LED lights. The saibamen are show being taken apart in a blody fashion that only Dragonball can deliver on. It goes to show that if anyone were to ask "Why does anyone like Krillin?"; this statue will prove to be a fine example.
A brand new Chap 0 "Heroes In Terror" statue has been revealed; showcasing Krillin vs. those pesky Saibamen. Hit the jump to check it out!
The collectible is set to release early 2020 and has about 2000 pieces. It uses various materials including PVC and stands at about 47cm X 48cm X 45cm. A numbered plate will be included along with a statue of authenticity as well. The price stands at about $684USD. Excited for the new statue? Share your thoughts in the comments!
