GATCHAMAN: Ken The Eagle Has A Brand New Statue By Prime 1

The classic anime series,in the states), has been in the back pocket of sentai and henshin fans for decades. A squad of teens with bird themed suits, vehicles, and weapons was and still is, a shoo in for fans across all generations. It was recently revealed, fromandstudios, that a brand new statue based on the classic series would be centering around the leader, Ken the Eagle, the red, white and blue clad hero! The statue stands at about 29 inches and comes with a slew of accessories. The statue comes with two extra heads; two left forearms, one holding a birdarang, an LED light up stand of a destroyed drone, and two portraits.Check out photos of the new piece below!Excited for the new statue? Ken will be runnning at about $849 USD and is expected to ship on or around June-August 2020. Share your thoughts on this highly detailed statue in the usual spot!