NARUTO: Madara Rises To Meet His Opponent In A New Statue

is back at it again with the other hald of the Hashirama Wooden Dragon statue. Now, enter the Madara Uchiha - Majestic Attire: Susanoo - Kizuna Relation statue! Standing at just over 7 inches, the statue depicts the final fight between Madara and Hashirama, but with this piece, from the perspective of the former. The statue features Madara weilding his Gunbai and using the power of his Susanoo to get the drop on Hashirama, in the form of a dark purple hand reaching from behind. Photos of the statue can be seen below!This piece aids in creating a truly amazing diorama from all angles. The statue runs at around $90 USD and is expected to release may of this year! Excited to pick up the statue? Planning to add more to your Naruto collection? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!