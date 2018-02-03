SH FIGUARTS Reveals A New DRAGONBALL Z Figure With MAJIN BUU

Tamashii Nations and SH Figuarts recently unveiled new product information and pictures of their new Majin Buu figure that is set to arrive sometime this year.

Coming from toyark, SH figuarts and Tamashii Nations have recently released massive amounts of product information for their latest figure. Dragon Ball Z’s Majin Buu!

The figure stands at a whopping 8” and is to come with three different heads to change, interchanging hands, and of course his chocolate bar. (hopefully made of real chocolate this time!) Check out some of the images of him down below:











Pre orders begin March 1st in Japan with North America soon to follow. USD price is pegged at about $78 retail. With a relatively steep price tag for an action figure are you excited for Buu? If not check out the product pictures to maybe peak your interest right HERE!