SENTAI AT HOME: New Virtual Event From Sentai Filmworks Is Coming Soon

The iconic anime production company Sentai Filmworks has announced a new virtual event called Sentai At Home . Hit the jump to see when the event goes live!

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the world to enter a more digital landscape, multiple entertainment companies have also adapted by holding various events that are used as a massive update of the goings-on of multiple organizations. Recently, as many conventions have been forced to cancel, this past year has seen the rise of virtual conventions where panels, reveals, and merchandise is still available but from the safety of home.

Sentai Filmworks is an anime distribution company that is known for putting out some fantastic movies and shows such as Ahiru no Sora and My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU. As more companies have been taking to the virtual world to hold events for news updates, Sentai at Home will be following in these footsteps as a brand new virtual event!

Hosted by Natalie Rial, the event features multiple interviews, giveaways, unboxing videos, and news updates. Some of the guests that will be appearing to the event feature My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU's light novel creator Wataru Watari and Ahiru no Sora voice actor Yuuki Kaji. However, there will be even more guest appearances during the event to make sure fans will be able to have an unforgettable experience.

A new teaser for the event was recently released on the company's Youtube channel, which goes a little more in-depth on the event. Make sure to check it out below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





Sentai at Home begins on August 26th!