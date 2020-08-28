VIRTUAL CRUNCHYROLL EXPO 2020: Horror Icon Junji Ito And Even More Guests Announced For The Virtual Convention

More and more guests continue to be announced for the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2020 , which now includes legendary horror mangaka, Junji Ito! Hit the jump to see who else will be joining him for the event!

With a little over a week before the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo (V-CRX), there are still more exciting reveals coming, and some highly talented guests are getting ready to make an appearance to the event! These next batch of announcements cover all facets of entertainment from musical guests, manga creators, and anime voice actors, along with many more guests!

To kick things off, legendary horror artist and writer Junji Ito will be making a special appearance to give fans a look at the lives of his cats, Yon and Mu. There will also be a new panel called the "Professional Athletes of Anime,"; hosted by Jacki Jing; the panel will feature USA Track and Field Gold medalist Aries Merrit, pro Basketball player Cole Anthony of the North Carolina Tar Heels and WWE superstar Miro (Rusev)! Character Designer Masahiro Suwa, Series Composition creator Keigo Koyanagi, and Producer Junichiro Tamura of The Rising of the Shield Hero, will be apart of a panel that includes special messages from series voice actors Kaito Ishikawa (Naofumi Iwatani), Sarah Emi Bridcutt (Myne), Rina Hidaka (Filo), and Asami Seto (Raphtalia). Make sure to stay tuned to the end for a special announcement!

Toei Animation will also feature a brand new One Piece panel that will feature voice actors Hiroaki Hirata (Vinsmoke Sanji), Kazuya Nakai (Roronoa Zoro), Ikue Otani (Tony Tony Chopper), and Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy)! There will also be some video game creators such as some guests for the Crunchyroll Games title, Great Summoners, such as Masayuki Yamaigishi (Yama-P), Erik, the Global Lead of the title, Kensuke Mita, Producer of NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA TRIBES and David Cai, who is the co-founder of the studio Gaudium; which is the same studio working on another Crunchyroll Original title by the name of Grand Alliance. Fans can also expect Minori Chihara (voice actress and singer of anime such as Violet Evergarden), musician TeddyLoid, and Tower of God Costume Designer Miho Tanino!

While traveling the virtual city of the V-CRX, fans can head to the theater district for highlights of ANY of the missed events, over next weekend. Will you be joining the festivities? Make sure to check out the link below for schedules and registration to the event below, and don't forget to share your thoughts on the news in the comments!





















Virtual Crunchyroll Expo is a digital take on Crunchyroll’s yearly flagship convention that brings together the anime community to celebrate the best and brightest in Japanese animation.



The Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2020 will be held from September 4th to the 6th. Registration and the event itself can be found here!