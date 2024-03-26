CASE CLOSED Anime Receives New Key Visual While THE MILLION-DOLLAR PENTAGRAM Movie Gets English Sub Trailers

TMS Entertainment debuted its visual makeover for the Cased Closed (Detective Conan) anime, releasing a new key visual that features the iconic detective Conan Edogawa front and center with Ran and Kogoro Mori in the background. Displayed along with these characters are stills from some of the anime's most monumental episodes.

In addition to the new visual, TMS Entertainment also released English-subtitled trailers for Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram. The latest film in the franchise is slated to release in Japan on April 12 and is poised to break franchise records with its release across 515 theater screens. There's no global release date as of yet, but TMS urges fans to stay tuned.

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram is directed by Chika Nagaoka (Case Closed: The Scarlet Bullet), with a screenplay by Takahiro Okura (LUPIN THE 3rd PART 6) and music by Yugo Kanno (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure). Masatomo Sudo (Hamtaro) is the Chief Animation Director and provides the character designs. AIKO is performing the opening theme song, "Soushi Souai (Mutual Love)."

The 27th film in the franchise, Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagon follows Conan and Heiji Hattori no the case to capture Kid the Phantom Thief who has set out to steal a Japanese sword belonging to the wealthy Onoe Family. TMS Entertainment has revealed a much lengthier synopsis for the upcoming film:

A message has arrived from Kid the Phantom Thief, that he will steal a Japanese sword belonging to the wealthy Onoe Family in Hakodate, Hokkaido. Conan and Heiji Hattori, who happened to be in Hakodate, are on the case to capture Kid. Onoe Family’s collections are associated with Toshizo Hijikata, a historic figure who perished in Hakodate. Why is Kid, who specializes in jewels, going after a Japanese sword? Coincidentally the family lawyer of Onoe is found murdered in the warehouse district, apparently slaughtered by a Japanese sword. The suspect is an investor/arms dealer who is said to be after Onoe family’s hidden treasure. The grandfather of Onoe family’s patriarch was deeply involved with the army industry during wartime, and it was rumored he hid some powerful weapon that could “change the course of war” somewhere in Hakodate. Is Kid after that weapon? Meanwhile, Heiji is trying to find a perfect viewpoint to declare his love to Kazuha… In the North among cherry blossoms, the exciting hunt for treasure begins!

Those of us Stateside will unfortunately have to wait a bit longer for the release of Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram.

The Case Closed (Detective Conan) manga debuted on the Weekly Shonen Sunday in 1994. With over 230 million copies sold, it's one of the bestselling detective mystery comics. The anime series launched in 1996 with feature-length theatrical films releasing every year since 1997. The synopsis for the series reads:

The son of a world famous mystery writer, Shinichi Kudo, has achieved his own notoriety by assisting the local police as a student detective. He has always been able to solve the most difficult of criminal cases using his wits and power of reason.

Fans can watch Case Closed (Detective Conan) on Crunchyroll which is also home to new episodes of the TV anime.