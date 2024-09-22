SOLO LEVELING -REAWAKENING- North American Theatrical Release Date Announced

Crunchyroll announced that it will be bringing the upcoming Solo Leveling movie to theaters across North America later this year.

Revealed earlier this month, Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- is a planned omnibus film that will feature a recap of the first season along with a preview of the first two episodes of Season 2. The film is scheduled to be released in Japan on November 29th and in Korea on November 28th.

While we were initially unsure if it would be released in North America, Crunchyroll announced that it acquired the theatrical rights for the film in North America and select international territories. It will be released in theaters in the United States and Canada on December 6, 2024.

The synopsis for Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- reads:

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- features a catch-up recap of the first season coupled with an exclusive sneak peek of the first two episodes of the highly anticipated second season in one momentous theatrical fan experience. Over a decade has passed since a pathway called a "gate" which connects this world and another dimension suddenly appeared, and people with superhuman powers called "hunters" have been awakened. Hunters use their superhuman powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates to make a living, and Sung Jinwoo, a hunter of the lowest rank, is considered the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind. One day, he encounters a double dungeon, a high-level dungeon hidden inside a low-level one. In front of a severely wounded Jinwoo, a mysterious quest window pops up. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to take on the quest, which makes him the only person who can level up.

Meanwhile, Season 2 of Solo Leveling, which is currently in development at A-1 Pictures, is due to premiere in January 2025. Series producer Sota Furuhashi previously revealed that the upcoming second season will continue to focus on Jinwoo's development while also turning "a spotlight on the supporting characters and fill in the story a bit more as we wrap things up."

Season 1 of Solo Leveling debuted in January 2024 with 12 episodes that cover the first three volumes of the webtoon. The series is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, which describes it:

They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but that’s not the case for the world’s weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way. Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.

Based on the South Korean web novel written by Chugong, Solo Leveling Season 1 was met with critical acclaim. It has a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with critics and an 83% with audiences.