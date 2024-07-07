SOLO LEVLEING Season 2 Official Teaser Trailer Revealed

During Anime Expo 2024 this weekend, a new teaser trailer for Solo Leveling Season 2 was revealed.

The hit anime series was confirmed to be returning back in April with Crunchyroll as its streaming home. The new season is officially titled Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-.

Shown during the series panel, the teaser trailer features the original soundtrack song "4eVR" by Hiroyuki SAWANO. And, of course, there's no shortage of action sequences on full display.

Solo Leveling is a South Korean web novel written by Chugong that was serialized in Kakao's digital comic platform KakaoPage beginning in 2016. A webotoon adaptation illustrated by Jang Sung-rak was first serialized in March 2018. D&C Media has since collected all 170 chapters of the webtoon and released 9 physical volumes of the series, which concluded on August 30, 2023.

Both the novel and webtoon have been licensed in English by Yen Press. 8 Volumes have been released to date with the final volume slated to arrive on August 20, 2024.

The anime series, which is produced by A-1 Pictures, didn't actually debut until January 2024. The 12-episode first season covers the first three volumes of the webtoon, which means Season 2 should pick up with Volume 4. Director Shunsuke Nakashige is returning to helm the latest season at A-1 Pictures.

The series is described:

They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but that’s not the case for the world’s weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way. Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.

The first season was met with rave reviews from critics and fans alike. It sits at a perfect 100% with 10 critics reviews, while it boasts an 82% Audience Score.

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- does not yet have a premiere date, but it will likely simulcast on Crunchyroll when it does debut since that's how it was with the first season.

In addition to Season 2 of the anime series, there's also a spin-off webtoon in the works, titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok. Not much is known about the sequel series except that it will not be written by Chugong, who instead opted to let Daul take the reigns. The Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webtoon is expected to premiere later this year.