DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Releases New Kid Goku Gameplay Trailer
Fans were intially skeptical about yet another form of Goku appearing in Dragon Ball FighterZ but that hesitation quickly turned to excitement when it was revealed that Dragon Ball GT's Kid Goku would be bringing his Super Saiyan 4 transformation along for the ride.
The debate between Super Saiyan 4 and Super Saiyan Blue has raged on ever since the former's debut in Dragon Ball Super but it appears that Dragon Ball FighterZ might have the definitve answer.
That particular transformation isn't considered cannon as Akira Toriyama had nothing to do with Dragon Ball GT and introduced 2 new Super Saiyan transformations (Super Saiyan Red and Super Saiyan Blue) in Dragon Ball Super that are decidely different than the furry, ape-themed power-up used to defeat Baby in GT. While the promotional anime Dragon Ball Heroes has already depicted a Super Saiyan 4 vs Super Saiyan Blue battle, actual fans will get to decided the outcome when GT's kid Goku arrives on May 9th.
Watch as Goku [GT] unleashes Super Saiyan 3 Kamehameha in DRAGON BALL FighterZ! Get your #DRAGONBALLFighterZ FighterZ Pass 2 now to unlock Goku [GT] on May 9th:
