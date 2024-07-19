DRAGON BALL DAIMA Trailer Teases A Grand Adventure This October; Mysterious New Characters Revealed

We now have an official release window for Dragon Ball Daima. The highly anticipated new anime series, written and designed by the late Akira Toriyama, is set to debut this October.

The updated release window was revealed via a brand new trailer that welcomes fans "to the Great Adventure!"

We still don't have an official story synopsis, although Toriyama provided a vague overview when the series was first announced at New York Comic Con 2023. As he previously revealed, "Diama" is actually a made-up term which in English would translate into something like "Evli."

"Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small," Toriyama teased. "In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world."

"Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Nyoibo (Power Pole) to fight, something not seen in a long time," he continued.

You'll notice that the trailer also introduces quite a few mysterious new characters. These characters were also further teased on the official Dragon Ball website and through a new key visual.

"The newly unveiled main visual shows a dynamic image of Goku (Mini) and Supreme Kai (Mini) riding a dragon and heading out on an adventure," reads the website's description. "Behind them, three mysterious worlds can be seen. It also shows new characters that will be appearing in Dragon Ball DAIMA: Glorio, the pilot of a plane, and the Masked Majin. What will they do in the story, and how will they get involved in Goku's adventure?"

Dragon Ball DAIMA

Unveiling new characters & a main visual

Plus a highly anticipated new trailer!#DAIMA #DragonBallhttps://t.co/ExyuvZ8HPN pic.twitter.com/AnsPvwPZKU — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) July 19, 2024

On the website, the franchise shared another visual giving us a better look at the characters. From left to right: Gomah, Masked Majin, Glorio, Goku (Mini), Supreme Kai (Mini), Vegeta (Mini), Piccolo (Mini). The character designs for the animated series are based on those of Akira Toriyama.

The website also provided a bit of context for the characters as they appeared in the trailer.

Glorio, who appears in a plane before Goku (Mini) and company; the caped Masked Majin; and Gomah, who watches Goku and company with an intense gaze from a strange location...The new trailer is packed with scenes featuring mysterious new characters. It also shows Goku (Mini) together with Supreme Kai (Mini), who have been turned small in a conspiracy!

Dragon Ball Daima was the last major work from Akira Toriyama before his tragic passing earlier this year. Toriyama wasn't originally going to be involved with the original anime series but offering advice here and there, he ultimately ended up becoming majorly involved. He developed the story and settings, as well as many of the designs.

Dragon Ball Daima is set to premiere in October 2024 on Fuji TV in Japan. There's no word on when it will be released in the United States.