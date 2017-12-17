Brian Drummond Returns As Vegeta In The English Dub Of DRAGON BALL SUPER!

The English dub of Dragon Ball Super featured a major blast from the past by bringing back Vegeta's original Voice Actor Brian Drummond.

Something truly awesome happened on last night's episode of Dragon Ball Super.



The english dub of Dragon Ball Super has currently entered the filler episodes which sees an evil clone of Vegeta running amok. It's not the strongest material the show has produced and many, including myself, assumed that Chris Sabat would take on the role of Cloned Vegeta. Instead we got quite the call back and a truly inspired piece of casting as Vegeta's original voice actor, Brian Drummond has returned to portray the character.



Many know Brian Drummond as the man who immortalised the phrase "It's over 9000" Drummond voiced Vegeta in the Saiyan Saga and the first stages of the Namek Sage before Funimation would take over and recast the major characters. Drummond would continue to voice Vegeta but only in the Ocean Dub which saw a limited release in Canada and the UK.



The whole thing is very meta and it's truly a pleasure to see these two iconic voice actors bounce off each other. I fully acknowledge that Chris Sabat is the definitive Vegeta, however I live in the UK and grew up with the Ocean Dub so when I heard Brian Drummond as vegeta for the first time in almost fifteen years, I got pretty misty eyed. Kudos to Funimation for making this happen and transforming a pretty forgettable storyline into something truly special.



You can check out the trailer for episode 45 of Dragon Ball Super below.







What do you guys think? Are you excited to see Brian Drummond return as Vegeta?



Sound off below.

