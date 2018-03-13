DRAGON BALL 2018 Movie: The Power Pole Returns In First Key Art
The 20th official Dragon Ball film just released its first poster, revealing the tagline:"A Super Movie Begins..." The official Toei Animation twitter account also confirmed that that movie will continue the story of Dragon Ball Super. However, whether the film will continue the events of the series from where episode 131 leaves off remains a mystery.
The first official image from the upcoming Dragon Ball film sees a loose art-style unveiled, the return of the power pole and an official release date.
In addition, the poster also confirmed a release date of December 14, 2018. It's also been confirmed that the staff on the project are mostly holdovers from One Piece Film Z, though series creator Akira Toriyama is providing the designs for key characters and a manuscript for the film's plot.
