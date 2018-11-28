DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Anime Film Is Getting 4DX Screenings In Japan
The Dragon Ball Super: Broly staff has announced that the film will be having 4DX screenings in Japan. Given how big the Dragon Ball Super anime finale got in various places like Mexico (which streamed the episodes in big plazas), the 4DX screenings for this movie are not surprising.
Studio Toei Animation's upcoming action martial arts shonen anime film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, will be getting 4DX screenings in Japan. Here is more information.
4DX technology augments the movies with environmental effects with seat motion, wind, rain and theaters could even use scents. These elements are used to increase the viewer's experience of the film. This will lead fans to speculate on what things could be done in order to increase the experience with Dragon Ball Super: Broly.
Bin Shimada is reprising his role as Broly in the film, Katsuhisa Houki will be voicing Paragus. Two new cast members are voicing original characters: Nana Mizuki as Chirai and Tomokazu Sugita as Remo. Funimation has the English license and Toei Animation is the studio animating it.
The movie will hit U.S. theaters on January 16, 2019. The movie's release date is December 14 in Japan. Tatsuya Nagamine is directing the film, Akira Toriyama (original creator) wrote the script and did character design, Gen Fukunaga is the executive producer and Norihito Sumitomo produces the music.
The anime series that serves as a prequel to this upcoming film is Dragon Ball Super which aired from July 5, 2015 to March 25, 2018 and has 131 episodes in total. The series was directed by Tatsuya Nagamine who also was the episode director as well as storyboard writer, Kimitoshi Chioka helped direct some episodes and Megumi Ishitani wrote some scripts.
The theme for this remarkable new film will be "Saiyan", the strongest race in the universe. Since "Battle of the Gods", Gokuu has undergone new forms from Super Saiyan God to Super Saiyan Blue to other evolved forms that have gone up against many invincible warriors from multiple universes. This new story will focus on the origin of the Saiyans' strength and what it means to be Saiyan.
Dragon Ball Super: Broly hits Japan on December 14 and its English dub will hit North America on January 16, 2019
