DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Anime Film Is Getting 4DX Screenings In Japan

Studio Toei Animation's upcoming action martial arts shonen anime film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly , will be getting 4DX screenings in Japan. Here is more information.

The Dragon Ball Super: Broly staff has announced that the film will be having 4DX screenings in Japan. Given how big the Dragon Ball Super anime finale got in various places like Mexico (which streamed the episodes in big plazas), the 4DX screenings for this movie are not surprising.



4DX technology augments the movies with environmental effects with seat motion, wind, rain and theaters could even use scents. These elements are used to increase the viewer's experience of the film. This will lead fans to speculate on what things could be done in order to increase the experience with Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Bin Shimada is reprising his role as Broly in the film, Katsuhisa Houki will be voicing Paragus. Two new cast members are voicing original characters: Nana Mizuki as Chirai and Tomokazu Sugita as Remo. Funimation has the English license and Toei Animation is the studio animating it.

The movie will hit U.S. theaters on January 16, 2019. The movie's release date is December 14 in Japan. Tatsuya Nagamine is directing the film, Akira Toriyama (original creator) wrote the script and did character design, Gen Fukunaga is the executive producer and Norihito Sumitomo produces the music.