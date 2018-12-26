DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Film Earns Over 2 Billion Yen In 11 Days Since Launch

Studio Toei Animation's upcoming action martial arts shonen anime film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly , has earned more than 2 billion Yen in just 11 days since launch. Here are the details.

The Mainichi Shimbun newspaper has reported that the action anime film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, has earned over 2 billion yen (18.1 million dollars) in 11 days since its launch. This makes Broly the fastest film in the Dragon Ball franchise to reach the 2 billion mark, it also sold more than 1.5 million tickets in Japan.

Bin Shimada is reprising his role as Broly in the film, Katsuhisa Houki will be voicing Paragus. Two new cast members are voicing original characters: Nana Mizuki as Chirai and Tomokazu Sugita as Remo. Funimation has the English license and Toei Animation is the studio animating it.

The movie will hit U.S. theaters on January 16, 2019. The movie's release date is December 14 in Japan. Tatsuya Nagamine is directing the film, Akira Toriyama (original creator) wrote the script and did character design, Gen Fukunaga is the executive producer and Norihito Sumitomo produces the music.

The anime series that serves as a prequel to this upcoming film is Dragon Ball Super which aired from July 5, 2015 to March 25, 2018 and has 131 episodes in total. The series was directed by Tatsuya Nagamine who also was the episode director as well as storyboard writer, Kimitoshi Chioka helped direct some episodes and Megumi Ishitani wrote some scripts.

