DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Film Reveals Gogeta In Action

The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30 second promotional video focusing on Goku and Vegeta's fusion, Gogeta. The video shows him battling it out with big bad Broly, we can see some of his moves and even his transformation into Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan. This is the confirmation fans have been waiting for, Gogeta is officially in the movie.



The end of the video announces an app that will be available in both the App and Google Play Store which combines the mobile game Dragon Ball Legends and the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie. There is no information on the app right now, since the video does not go into specifics. As soon as more information on this application pops up, we will let you know.

Bin Shimada is reprising his role as Broly in the film, Katsuhisa Houki will be voicing Paragus. Two new cast members are voicing original characters: Nana Mizuki as Chirai and Tomokazu Sugita as Remo. Funimation has the English license and Toei Animation is the studio animating it.

The movie will hit U.S. theaters on January 16, 2019. The movie's release date is December 14 in Japan. Tatsuya Nagamine is directing the film, Akira Toriyama (original creator) wrote the script and did character design, Gen Fukunaga is the executive producer and Norihito Sumitomo produces the music.

The anime series that serves as a prequel to this upcoming film is Dragon Ball Super which aired from July 5, 2015 to March 25, 2018 and has 131 episodes in total. The series was directed by Tatsuya Nagamine who also was the episode director as well as storyboard writer, Kimitoshi Chioka helped direct some episodes and Megumi Ishitani wrote some scripts.

