DRAGON BALL SUPER Episode 129 Review: Limits Super Surpassed! Ultra Instinct Mastered!!
I feel like Dragon Ball Super would have benefitted greatly from a two-part event this week. While there was plenty of excitement in episode 129, I couldn't help but feel a little bit underwhelmed.
Goku has finally surpassed his limits and fully mastered Ultra Instinct, however, it all feels a bit lacklustre.
(This review contains spoilers)
I was also disappointed to see that there was so much reused animation, there's a couple of shots that are ripped straight from the opening and from previous fights. It's a shame because this is the grand finale, and when the animation looks good, it looks good. But, with only three episodes left I feel like the animators should have given it their all, instead, it's another testament to the problems that have plagued Dragon Ball Super over its duration.
That being said, this episode of Dragon Ball Super contains a number of great moments. One of which is Vegeta's speech about how the Saiyans have consistently managed to surpass their limits over the course of the tournament. It was also great to see Vegeta place his pride and promise to Cabba in Goku so completely and is once again a significant step forward in the relationship between the two Saiyans.
Ultra Instinct truly is a fascinating technique, I don't think it's too much of a stretch to think of it as a technique similar to Kaio-Ken. There is also a sense of finality here, it feels like everything that has transpired in Super has led to this moment, Goku finally ascending and reaching the level of the gods. The reaction from Beerus was incredible since his introduction Beerus has been looking for a worthy foe and he can barely contain his excitement when he sees Goku finally reach his potential.
The clash between Goku and Jiren is almost the stuff of legend. It's pretty iconic in Dragon Ball to see characters create massive shockwaves when exchanging blows, here the earth shakes with literal explosions of energy. It highlights the scale of the power on display as these two titans clash, however, it's a double-edged sword as it covers up most of the action and seems like it's being used to save time and money on the animation end.
The episode ends with Goku finally obtaining mastery over Ultra Instinct. On the surface, it does look like a reskin of Super Saiyan God, but I'm really impressed with this new form. There's a certain intensity radiating from this form and seeing Goku shrowded in pure energy was mesmerising. Nothing will ever top the original Super Saiyan transformation but I'm confident that this is a moment that Dragon Ball fans will remember for a long time.
Overall, I'd say that this was pretty good set up episode. I definitely found that it was lacking and the pacing was at times inconsistent. I was also disappointed with the recycled animation and Jiren remains as bland as ever, but I'm beyond excited for the finale to this arc. It's been a long time coming.
What do you guys think? Were you impressed with Goku's new form? Who will win the tournament? Goku, or Jiren?
Sound off below!
