DRAGON BALL SUPER Manga Chapter 55: Vegeta Is Stronger Than Goku

Surprise, surprise! Goku in terms of spiritual power is not stronger than Vegeta, and this is canon by the way. You can check it out for yourself in the newest chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga.

The age-old debate as to who is more powerful where Goku and Vegeta are concerned, will likely never end for decades more to come. However, it would seem as if we can at least confirm that Vegeta has an edge in terms of spirit power.

Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 55 is slowly inching towards the end of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, as Moro, the Planet Eater is preparing to face off against Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the unimportant Z-Fighters.

Before the fight begins, both Vegeta and Goku are in the process of completing their training. You see, Vegeta is training on Yardrat, and during a fight with a villain there, he released a blast from his finger that, not only destroyed the villain but also a nearby uninhabited city.

Of course, Vegeta was surprised by this, but soon everything was made clear by Pybara, an elder from Yardrat.,

"You just witnessed your own nascent power," Pybara tells Vegeta. "Before your training here, your body and spirit were so off-balance that you couldn't project your own power very well."

Interestingly enough, Pybara did note to Vegeta before the incident that his spirit power was ahead of Goku, and to that, Vegeta said the following:

"Of course. Kakarot and I are not cut from the same cloth."

And the cycle continues as both men aim to surpass each other via whatever means necessary.

