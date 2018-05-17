DRAGON BALL SUPER THE MOVIE Releases Character Designs For Vegeta, Whis, Beerus And Piccolo
The Twitter user Yonkou Productions is known for being the quickest for uploading and revealing all the latest details from Japan's V-Jump manga and video game magazine and he certainly hasn't disappointed today.
If you thought the Dragon Ball Heroes TV anime would be all the DBZ news dropping today, think again! Scans from V-Jump magazine have revealed the Dragon Ball Super Movie's designs for Vegeta and more.
Not only has the latest issue revealed that there's an anime adaptation of the Dragon Ball Heroes arcade/Nintendo 3DS video game in the works but the issue also contains the first look at the designs for Whis, Beerus, Vegeta and Piccolo from December's Dragon Ball Super anime movie.
As previously revealed in the first teaser poster and trailer for the 20th Dragon Ball anime film, the Z-Fighters and their allies will be undergoing a more simplified and fluid redesign under the direction of the film's lead character designer, Naohiro Shintani. This is in stark contrast to the bright and weighty style of Dragon Ball Super under the direction of Tadayoshi Yamamuro.
