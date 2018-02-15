DRAGON BALL: Toei Animation Selects Aya Hisagawa As The New Voice Of Bulma
For three decades, Hiromi Tsuru was the voice of Bulma, from 1986 to 2017. Her sudden passing in 2017 was certainly shocking but the popularity of Bulma and the DBZ franchise meant that Toei would have little choice but to recast the role.
Hiromi Tsuru's sudden passing stunned the anime community and Dragon Ball fandom but there's little surprise that Toei would quickly find a replacement.
The company has turned to Aya Hisagawa, veteran seiyuu who's previously voiced Sailor Mercury in Sailor Moon, Kero from Cardcaptor Sakura and Captain Unohana in Bleach.
Toei has also confirmed that Tsuru will have one more appearance as Bulma in episode 128 of Dragon Ball Super before the series concludes with episode 131.
UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis
According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?
The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Universe 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.
Dragon Ball Super Arcs
Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14
Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27
Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46
Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67
Filler | episode 68-70
Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72
Filler | episode 73- 76
Universe Survival Saga | episode 77 - ongoing (currently at 126)
*series ends at episode 131
