E3: Arc System Works Reveals DRAGON BALL FIGHTER Z And It Looks Insane

Arc System Works' Dragon Ball Figher Z looks like Guilty Gear Xrd, only on steroids! This is the DBZ fighting game fans have been waiting ages for!

If you're familiar with Arc System Works' Guilty Gear Xrd games, then you already know that the studio produces high-quality 2d/3d-hybrid fighting games. But this new DBZ fighting game appears to be on a whole new level.



Utilizing Unreal Engine 4, Dragon Ball Fighter Z will arrive on XBox One, PS4 and PC in early 2018. However, a closed Beta will be launched later this Summer.



Stay tuned for details.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is coming to Xbox One, PS4 and PC early 2018! Developed by Arc System Works, get ready for 3VS3 2D fighting and the best graphics yet! Look forward to a CLOSED BETA on Xbox One and PS4 before the end of the summer! More info coming soon.