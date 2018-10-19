Mysterious DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Saiyan Is Called Beets

Remember that Saiyan seen with Paragus in the latest trailer? Well, he's not a young Broly, but from the looks of things, he made end up losing his life to Broly.

In the recent Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer, we get to see Paragus, Broly’s father, and a young unknown Saiyan by his side. It appears as if they are preparing to enter a cave or a spaceship of some sorts.

At one point, fans believed this Saiyan was a young Broly living the life by his father’s hand, but due to the newest information to come out, such is not the case. Apparently, the mysterious Saiyan in question is called Beets.

From what we’ve learned, both Paragus and Beets went on a mission to find Broly after King Vegeta sent him away. They came across his Pod on Planet Vegeta, but we doubt things will go as planned because, at this time, the young Broly is slowly getting know what he’s capable of.

Looks like the new Saiyan who was with Paraguay's on Vampa in the trailer. His name is Beats.

We suspect that Beets will meet his demise by Broly’s hands, which is quite sad and fitting at the same time. You see, there needs to be a reason why Paragus chose to put his son on a leash, and we believe Beet’s death by Broly’s hand could be the action that helped him make the decision.

Hopefully, we get the chance to learn enough about Beets. Information on his backstory, family, and other important aspects of character development could imprint him in the memory of fans for quite some time.

Heck, maybe in the future movie or series, Toriyama could decide to bring Beets from the dead. There aren’t many Saiyans around, therefore, it shouldn’t hurt to have one more who knows of the past and how powerful his race was at the height of their destructiveness around the universe.

Also, another Saiyan who hates Frieza would be great, we’re just saying.