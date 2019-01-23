New DRAGON BALL SUPER Episodes May Have Been Inadvertently Confirmed By Toei Animation
Looking at the facts, it seems a no-brainer that new Dragon Ball Super episodes are in the works. Sure, Dragon Ball Super's TV anime ended but the manga remains ongoing and has ventured past the Tournament of Power climax. Then there's the fact that the Dragon Ball Super: Broly anime film is setting all kinds of box office records. Toei would be foolish to let the TV anime remain shelved while the franchise is enjoying heights of popularity it hasn't seen since the '90s.
The Dragon Ball Super: Broly film is something of a box office phenom right now in North America but the DBZ fandom is buzzing right now about news of a possible continuation of the TV anime.
Earlier today, a press release Toei issued for a NAPTE (National Association of Television Program Executives) licensing convention (via WorldScreen.com), the Japanese conglomerate inadvertently revealed that new episodes of Dragon Ball Super were currently in production. Toei is trying to sell licensing rights for games, clothing and other merchandise at the convention, so the press release was meant for the eyes of top-level executives only. However, given the popularity of Dragon Ball, the press release was quickly discovered and spread to the far reaches of the internet.
Toei has since denied the press release as they'd likely want a more auspicious unveiling. As such, knowledgable Dragon Ball Super fans are not believing the denial and are simply wondering how long they'll have to wait for new episodes?
