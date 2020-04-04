PREMIUM BANDAI USA Opens Online Sales For Nearly Two Dozen DRAGON BALL And GUNDAM Collectibles

Dragon Ball and Gundam fans will be thrilled to learn that new collectibles are coming from Premium Bandai USA. While they may have been previously available in Japan, U.S. fans can now pre-order theirs!

Yesterday saw an announcement from Premium Bandai USA, which is the newest division of Bandai Collectibles. The announcement was regarding the U.S. debut of nearly a dozen exclusive collectibles from reputable Bandai collectible and toy brands. These include names such as Bandai Hobby as well as Tamashii Nation's S.H. Figuarts to North American fans and customers.

Bandai Spirits' Tamashii Nation's S.H. Figuarts action figure line and Bandai Hobby's catalog of Gundam model kits (GUNPLA) have now been added to Premium Bandai USA's exclusive online catalog, which has been expanded to feature these new collectibles.

The S.H. Figuart's Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegito - Super is available for fans of Dragon Ball to pre-order. For anime fans who prefer Gundam, the Gundam Deathscythe (Rousette Unit) EW MG 1/100 and the TV animation color version of Tallgeese RG 1/44.

Scroll through the images below to take a look at these new collectibles and let us know which one you're most interested in down in the comments section!

S.H. Fuguarts is a new standard in action figures representing the state of the art Tamashii Nation design technology. Designed to realistically mimic the full range of motion of the human body, the series name is a contraction of the concepts of "Simple Style" and "Heroic Action." Standing roughly 5.5 inch tall, the highly posable S.H.Figuarts figures are designed to feel like little treasures. Gundam + Plastic Model = GUNPLA. GUNPLA is the common name for plastic models of Mobile Suits, Mobile Armor, and other robots that appear in the iconic Mobile Suit Gundam anime series. Over 445 million GUNPLA models have been sold in the past 40 years since the first "1/144 Gundam" model was released in 1980. GUNPLA models are now manufactured in Japan with planning, product development and production taking place at the BANDAI Hobby Center, located in "Hobby City Shizuoka," in order to maintain high quality and accurately meet market demand while also ensuring uniformity in design.



Fans in the U.S. looking to pick up these collectibles can pre-order them now here.