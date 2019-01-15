Reminder: DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Will Be Opening In North American Theatres Tomorrow

Tomorrow will see the highly-anticipated stateside release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. This particular film will be the 20th in the long-running Dragon Ball franchise - and the first within the Dragon Ball Super series.



With the film already having released in Japan, it's already known that Dragon Ball Super: Broly is an impressive instalment in franchise. Broly will be releasing theatrically across both the US and Canada. The English-dubbed version will screen in 1,260 theatres across the western countries.



Dragon Ball Super: Broly features a story and character designs direct from the mind of Akira Toryima (the creator of Dragon Ball as a whole). Speaking of its story, both the film's trailer and synopsis can be seen below.

Synopsis: A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core!



Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force.



Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!



What are your thoughts on Dragon Ball Super: Broly's US release? Will you be going to see the highly-anticipated film in theatres?