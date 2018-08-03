SPOILERS: Episode Descriptions For DRAGON BALL SUPER's Final Episodes Have Surfaced

Episode descriptions from a Japanese newspaper for Dragon Ball Super's final two episodes have been translated and posted to social media.

Todd Blankenship aka @Herms98, a noted Dragon Ball translator for kanzenshuu.com has been posting episode descriptions for Dragon Ball Super from a Japanese newspaper since the series began. Well, he's posted his last synopsis as the description for episodes 130 and 131 has surfaced.

More spoilers for DBS eps.130 and 131. This time, these spoilers are slightly more spoiler-y. pic.twitter.com/Zt7001WQ6G — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 8, 2018

As many DBZ fans predicted/feared it looks as if Goku will still lose to Jiren despite achieving a full Ultra Instinct transformation. However, it appears Frieza will get the last laugh as he'll be the one that ultimately knocks an exhausted Jiren out of the ring. The anime has attempted to make fans forget Frieza was still an active combatant by focusing on Goku and Vegeta in the last few episodes. However, the maniacal space tyrant appears as if he'll be the one making the wish with the Super Dragon Balls. Aside from being resurrected, what other potential wishes do you think Frieza might make?

UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis

According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?

The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Universe 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.

