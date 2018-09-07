The Upcoming DRAGON BALL SUPER Movie Is About Broly According To A Leaked Poster
Could the sudden rise in Broly's profile over the last year be due to Toei Animation having a master plan to bring the movie villain officially into Dragon Ball cannon with the franchise's 20th anime film? The below poster has leaked online and a lot of leading Dragon Ball experts believe that it's legit. It confirms that Broly will be the focus of the forthcoming movie.
Broly is currently a trending topic on Twitter and for good reason. It seems a poster for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie has leaked early, revealing the film will focus on Broly.
The character was always popular but Toei seems to have focused in on the Legendary Super Saiyan over the last year or so, with his DLC addition to Dragon Ball FighterZ and a female-version appearing in Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power. The community is definitely split on the character as evidenced by reading the reactions from Broly's Twitter trend.
Keep it locked to Anime Mojo as we'll be following the situation closely and awaiting confirmation from Toei that Broly is indeed going to feature in the upcoming film.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]