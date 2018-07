The Upcoming DRAGON BALL SUPER Movie Is About Broly According To A Leaked Poster

Could the sudden rise in Broly's profile over the last year be due to Toei Animation having a master plan to bring the movie villain officially into Dragon Ball cannon with the franchise's 20th anime film? The below poster has leaked online and a lot of leading Dragon Ball experts believe that it's legit. It confirms that Broly will be the focus of the forthcoming movie.The character was always popular but Toei seems to have focused in on the Legendary Super Saiyan over the last year or so, with his DLC addition to Dragon Ball FighterZ and a female-version appearing in Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power. The community is definitely split on the character as evidenced by reading the reactions from Broly's Twitter trend Keep it locked to Anime Mojo as we'll be following the situation closely and awaiting confirmation from Toei that Broly is indeed going to feature in the upcoming film.