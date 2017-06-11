Toei Sees A Profitable First Quarter Thanks To Its DRAGON BALL Z Franchise

Dragon Ball Super Headlines

Toei Animation, the storied anime studio presently producing Dragon Ball Super saw an uptick in its Q1 profits thanks to a DBZ smartphone game.

MarkJulian | 11/6/2017
Filed Under: "Dragon Ball Super" Source: via ANN
The Dragon Ball franchise saw Toei increase its profits 18.6% in its first quarter of 2017 in comparison to the same time period in 2016.  Surprisingly, the increase wasn't due to Dragon Ball Super but because of a Japanese mobile game titled,   Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle.  The game was downloaded 200 million times across 14 countries.  Overall, Toei earned 23.444 billion yen, approximately $205 million USD.  
 
Also of note in the financial report  was the mention of Dragon Ball and DBZ international (mostly China and the U.S.) blu-ray and DVD sales accounting for 3.896 billion yen or $34 million USD.  That means foreign sales accounted for about 17% of what Toei grossed in its first fiscal quarter of 2017.
