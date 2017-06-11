Toei Sees A Profitable First Quarter Thanks To Its DRAGON BALL Z Franchise
The Dragon Ball franchise saw Toei increase its profits 18.6% in its first quarter of 2017 in comparison to the same time period in 2016. Surprisingly, the increase wasn't due to Dragon Ball Super but because of a Japanese mobile game titled, Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle. The game was downloaded 200 million times across 14 countries. Overall, Toei earned 23.444 billion yen, approximately $205 million USD.
Toei Animation, the storied anime studio presently producing Dragon Ball Super saw an uptick in its Q1 profits thanks to a DBZ smartphone game.
Also of note in the financial report was the mention of Dragon Ball and DBZ international (mostly China and the U.S.) blu-ray and DVD sales accounting for 3.896 billion yen or $34 million USD. That means foreign sales accounted for about 17% of what Toei grossed in its first fiscal quarter of 2017.
